12043 Stanley Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Secured and Quiet Townhome in Private Community! - This private and quiet Hawthorne townhome is located in the newer Parkside Village gated community. This rental is a four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom unit with a two car garage. The ground floor entryway leads into a bedroom, full bathroom, and has direct access garage entry and laundry room. An enclosed private patio is attached to the ground floor bedroom. Stepping up to the main level, you are overwhelmed by an oversized great room floor plan with tons of light, beautiful floors, a kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances (i.e. refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven), garbage disposal, a large pantry, and a dining area large enough to seat 8-10 people. On the top level you will find the remaining three bedrooms and an additional full bathroom, including a large master bedroom with en-suite master bath with dual sinks, walk in closet, and views of Palos Verdes Peninsula. The unit also has central heat/air conditioning, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, washer/dryer, and newer hardwood flooring. Low maintenance, private backyard has been tastefully upgraded with pavers and is perfect for entertaining and outdoor play time! Additionally, this home has no common walls! The Parkside Village amenities include gated and secured entrance, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, tranquil walk ways, tons of guest parking. No utilities are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. Cats and small dogs under 12lbs will be considered provided a pet application, pet deposit, and pet insurance is provided.



Popular retail business are located nearby along 120th Street such as 24 Hour Fitness, Target, Lowe's, Chester Washington Golf Course, LAX, Tesla, Space X, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. It is conveniently located near Highway 91, I-405, I-110, and downtown Los Angeles and the South Bay.



(RLNE5127939)