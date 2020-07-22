All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:44 AM

12013 Acadia Court

12013 Acadia Court · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12013 Acadia Court, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2139 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Like new free-standing townhome featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge dining area and patio perfect for entertaining. Cozy living room, 1 bedroom on the bottom floor with 3 bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Ensuite bedroom and bathroom with large standing shower and jacuzzi tub. Washer & dryer inside, A/C throughout for those warm summer days. 1 extra guest parking spot. Community offers a great common area with pool and play area for children. Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, airport, Northrop, Space X, shopping, dining & beaches!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 Acadia Court have any available units?
12013 Acadia Court has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12013 Acadia Court have?
Some of 12013 Acadia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12013 Acadia Court currently offering any rent specials?
12013 Acadia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 Acadia Court pet-friendly?
No, 12013 Acadia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12013 Acadia Court offer parking?
Yes, 12013 Acadia Court offers parking.
Does 12013 Acadia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12013 Acadia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 Acadia Court have a pool?
Yes, 12013 Acadia Court has a pool.
Does 12013 Acadia Court have accessible units?
No, 12013 Acadia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 Acadia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12013 Acadia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
