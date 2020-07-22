12013 Acadia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Like new free-standing townhome featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge dining area and patio perfect for entertaining. Cozy living room, 1 bedroom on the bottom floor with 3 bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Ensuite bedroom and bathroom with large standing shower and jacuzzi tub. Washer & dryer inside, A/C throughout for those warm summer days. 1 extra guest parking spot. Community offers a great common area with pool and play area for children. Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, airport, Northrop, Space X, shopping, dining & beaches!



