All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 11608 Tarron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
11608 Tarron Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11608 Tarron Avenue

11608 Tarron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11608 Tarron Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
French doors open to a beautiful patio great for entertaining or relaxing. The terraced backyard has an automated watering system and the front yard has artificial grass for lower water usage. Large kitchen has granite countertops, upgraded appliances, cabinets with pull out drawers, and two garden windows. Plush carpeting in most rooms. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Relax in front of the marble fireplace in the living room. Don't forget the washer and dryer in the garage with an entrance to the Master Bath. Includes a security system both inside and out with your Internet connection. A monthly gardener will come to keep everything beautiful outside. Call this house your home.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25928

(RLNE4658989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Tarron Avenue have any available units?
11608 Tarron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Tarron Avenue have?
Some of 11608 Tarron Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Tarron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Tarron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Tarron Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11608 Tarron Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11608 Tarron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Tarron Avenue offers parking.
Does 11608 Tarron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11608 Tarron Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Tarron Avenue have a pool?
No, 11608 Tarron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11608 Tarron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11608 Tarron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Tarron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 Tarron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles