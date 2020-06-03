All apartments in Hawaiian Gardens
Home
/
Hawaiian Gardens, CA
/
22305 Clarkdale Ave.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

22305 Clarkdale Ave.

22305 Clarkdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22305 Clarkdale Avenue, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
Hawaiian Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW Beautiful New Kitchen! Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath single home with Large fenced Lot and Garage. - Ready for move in! Kitchen completely remodeled, with all new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, sink, & exhaust hood. Beautiful refinished Original hardwood flooring. New windows, interior can ceiling lights and freshly painted thorough-out. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Electricity, water, and trash included. Private patio area. Newly painted corner lot with great curb appeal. First time on the market in many years. Kitchen that opens to the living room with counter top seating Large corner lot with fenced yard. Great for entertaining family and friends with back private patio and bonus area for private garden on the side of the garage. New paint inside and out. Owner is acceptable to dogs with additional deposit. Water, Power & trash included in the rent WOW!! short walk to the park. Apply today, schedule a showing before its gone.

(RLNE5806093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have any available units?
22305 Clarkdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawaiian Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have?
Some of 22305 Clarkdale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22305 Clarkdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
22305 Clarkdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22305 Clarkdale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. offers parking.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 22305 Clarkdale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22305 Clarkdale Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

