22305 Clarkdale Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW Beautiful New Kitchen! Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath single home with Large fenced Lot and Garage. - Ready for move in! Kitchen completely remodeled, with all new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, sink, & exhaust hood. Beautiful refinished Original hardwood flooring. New windows, interior can ceiling lights and freshly painted thorough-out. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Electricity, water, and trash included. Private patio area. Newly painted corner lot with great curb appeal. First time on the market in many years. Kitchen that opens to the living room with counter top seating Large corner lot with fenced yard. Great for entertaining family and friends with back private patio and bonus area for private garden on the side of the garage. New paint inside and out. Owner is acceptable to dogs with additional deposit. Water, Power & trash included in the rent WOW!! short walk to the park. Apply today, schedule a showing before its gone.



(RLNE5806093)