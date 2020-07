Amenities

Property Amenities pool

This exceptional executive over 11,000 sq. ft. lot property is ready for your enjoyment. Tri-level home with 1 down stairs bedroom and 4 up stair bedrooms, all including new interior paint, ceiling fans, granite counters, recessed lighting, laminated floor, 2 unit air conditioning. Lovely professional park-like landscape backyard with security fenced pool, extra storage space upstairs, nice & quite area and much much more!