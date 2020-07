Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

7920 Whimbrel Lane Available 07/21/20 Spectacular Goleta Townhome - SPECTACULAR Townhome (LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT)

This beautiful and luxurious hideaway bunglaow is newly constructed - completed Summer 2015! It is steps away from Sandpiper Golf Course. This townhome is a 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom with high ceilings and almost 2,700 sq ft. There are new hardwood floors down stairs & wood shutters throughout. The kitchen is fabulous w/ beautiful quartz counters & a large center island with an eat in bar + formal dining. Sandpiper Golf course & Bacara Resort are across the street.

The features of this home include:

-Stainless steel appliances

-Tile floors in wet areas

-Carpeted living areas

-Spacious master bath with a tub and shower

-Marble countertops

-Separate laundry room

-Attached 2 car garage

-Recessed lighting fixtures

-Luxury 40" indoor gas fireplace

Tenant pays water/trash/ electric/cable/internet.

Pet may be considered with additional deposit

One year lease,

$4,900.00 per month.



No Pets Allowed



