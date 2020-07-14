Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glendora Park Place Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
carport
courtyard
pool table
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway. You will find superior interior features that give Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes the advantage over the rest. Their one and two bedroom apartment homes have been meticulously designed featuring gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings. At Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes you will find lush green landscaping and an elegant resident clubhouse that creates an everyday oasis for residents to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
