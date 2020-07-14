All apartments in Glendora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Glendora Park Place Apartments

633-641 W Route 66 · (323) 395-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glendora Park Place Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
carport
courtyard
pool table
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway. You will find superior interior features that give Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes the advantage over the rest. Their one and two bedroom apartment homes have been meticulously designed featuring gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings. At Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes you will find lush green landscaping and an elegant resident clubhouse that creates an everyday oasis for residents to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have any available units?
Glendora Park Place Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glendora Park Place Apartments have?
Some of Glendora Park Place Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glendora Park Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Glendora Park Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glendora Park Place Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Glendora Park Place Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Glendora Park Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glendora Park Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Glendora Park Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Glendora Park Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glendora Park Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Glendora Park Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glendora Park Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
