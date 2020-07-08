All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 933 Sandstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
933 Sandstone Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

933 Sandstone Drive

933 Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

933 Sandstone Drive, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Glendora Springs 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful, upgraded condo located in the desirable Glendora Springs HOA. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, a very high end, upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, washer and dryer included in the garage and a spacious, covered patio area. It also has an attached two car garage, with a driveway. There is a community pool, tennis courts as well as basketball courts available for you to use. Please contact our office to set up a showing at (909)-592-1562. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Credit must be good to excellent
2. Income must be verifiable for 3x the amount of rent
3. No evictions
4. No bankruptcies
5. No pets
6. Everyone over 18 must apply

The rental application can be found here:

www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Sandstone Drive have any available units?
933 Sandstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 933 Sandstone Drive have?
Some of 933 Sandstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Sandstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
933 Sandstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Sandstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 933 Sandstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 933 Sandstone Drive offers parking.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Sandstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 933 Sandstone Drive has a pool.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 933 Sandstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Sandstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Sandstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Sandstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine