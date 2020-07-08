933 Sandstone Drive

Amenities

Glendora Springs 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful, upgraded condo located in the desirable Glendora Springs HOA. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, a very high end, upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, washer and dryer included in the garage and a spacious, covered patio area. It also has an attached two car garage, with a driveway. There is a community pool, tennis courts as well as basketball courts available for you to use. Please contact our office to set up a showing at (909)-592-1562. The qualifications are as follows:



1. Credit must be good to excellent

2. Income must be verifiable for 3x the amount of rent

3. No evictions

4. No bankruptcies

5. No pets

6. Everyone over 18 must apply



The rental application can be found here:



www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817615)