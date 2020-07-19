719 W Dike Street

Amenities

This gorgeous Glendora Pool home boasts three large bedrooms and one and a half baths. Home is a shared property with NO shared living space (2 HOMES ON 1 LOT). Beautiful one-story home has central air/heat, approximately 1400 living sq. feet, wood floors, fireplace, pool and includes various brand-new appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & washer/dryer) Large bedrooms with great closet space.

Shared areas include, swimming pool, driveway, mailbox and separate laundry room. Kitchen wall is what separates both homes. Home features solar panels which produce what is equivalent to $350 of electricity per month keeping your electric bill very low. Rent includes gardening service, pool maintenance, internet and trash services. Tenant is assigned 2 parking spaces on driveway, NO GARAGE USE. Home is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood near Grand and Gladstone. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.