Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 W Dike Street

719 West Dike Street · No Longer Available
Location

719 West Dike Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This gorgeous Glendora Pool home boasts three large bedrooms and one and a half baths. Home is a shared property with NO shared living space (2 HOMES ON 1 LOT). Beautiful one-story home has central air/heat, approximately 1400 living sq. feet, wood floors, fireplace, pool and includes various brand-new appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & washer/dryer) Large bedrooms with great closet space.
Shared areas include, swimming pool, driveway, mailbox and separate laundry room. Kitchen wall is what separates both homes. Home features solar panels which produce what is equivalent to $350 of electricity per month keeping your electric bill very low. Rent includes gardening service, pool maintenance, internet and trash services. Tenant is assigned 2 parking spaces on driveway, NO GARAGE USE. Home is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood near Grand and Gladstone. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 W Dike Street have any available units?
719 W Dike Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 719 W Dike Street have?
Some of 719 W Dike Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 W Dike Street currently offering any rent specials?
719 W Dike Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 W Dike Street pet-friendly?
No, 719 W Dike Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 719 W Dike Street offer parking?
Yes, 719 W Dike Street offers parking.
Does 719 W Dike Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 W Dike Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 W Dike Street have a pool?
Yes, 719 W Dike Street has a pool.
Does 719 W Dike Street have accessible units?
No, 719 W Dike Street does not have accessible units.
Does 719 W Dike Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 W Dike Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 W Dike Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 719 W Dike Street has units with air conditioning.
