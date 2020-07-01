All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 511 S Lone Hill Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
511 S Lone Hill Dr.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM

511 S Lone Hill Dr.

511 South Lone Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

511 South Lone Hill Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This standalone back unit features 3 bedroom and 2 full bath, Master bedroom look out to the backyard. Large tree on the back yard provides shade for the back patio. Split Air Condition unit has three zone controls for each individual rooms. Hardwood floor throughout the entire unit.
All New House like apartment for Rent. Convenient located in AWARD WINNING GLENDORA SCHOOL DISTRICT, close to shopping and restaurants. Each unit has its own backyard and garage space.
Laundry room, Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have any available units?
511 S Lone Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have?
Some of 511 S Lone Hill Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Lone Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Lone Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Lone Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. offers parking.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S Lone Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 S Lone Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine