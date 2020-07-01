511 S Lone Hill Dr.

Amenities
This standalone back unit features 3 bedroom and 2 full bath, Master bedroom look out to the backyard. Large tree on the back yard provides shade for the back patio. Split Air Condition unit has three zone controls for each individual rooms. Hardwood floor throughout the entire unit.
All New House like apartment for Rent. Convenient located in AWARD WINNING GLENDORA SCHOOL DISTRICT, close to shopping and restaurants. Each unit has its own backyard and garage space.
Laundry room, Parking