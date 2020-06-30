All apartments in Glendora
Last updated January 27 2020

217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2

217 South Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

217 South Minnesota Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NOW SHOWING LOCATION...LOCATION....LOCATION This is a spacious 2 story stand alone single family house (not attached or an apartment for privacy & not a garage conversion) w/ a large Living Room, Kitchen w/ nook plus an enclosed terrace, spacious master bedroom w/ lots of built-in cabinets & a BONUS ROOM downstairs for a workshop, office or extra storage (TOTAL approx. 1,000 sqft). In addition, your own 2 car enclosed garage (not car space) w/ rollup doors/remote & a low maintenance private yard perfect for bbq & entertainment. Walking distance to "The Village" of downtown Glendora 2 blocks away with access to many restaurants, cafes, sports bar, shops & grocery. Unit has rear alley private access & is located on the 2nd level on top of it's own 2 car roll-up garage (1st level). Completely fenced in & no common walls for privacy with it's own low maintenance yard for entertaining. Large living room, recently updated kitchen & an enclosed terrace provides additional space to relax or entertain. Master bedroom has views of the San Gabriel mountains. Includes Refrigerator in kitchen, Washer & Dryer on ground level (no warranties). Owner may consider pet (addtl) & pays for Water, Gardener & Trash. Good income, no evictions & credit above 600 fico required. BEST RENTAL VALUE IN GLENDORA (not a condo or apartment, house fully detached with 2 car garage). Owner may consider pet (addtl) & pays for Water, Gardener & Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

