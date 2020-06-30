217 S Minnesota Avenue 1/2

Amenities

NOW SHOWING LOCATION...LOCATION....LOCATION This is a spacious 2 story stand alone single family house (not attached or an apartment for privacy & not a garage conversion) w/ a large Living Room, Kitchen w/ nook plus an enclosed terrace, spacious master bedroom w/ lots of built-in cabinets & a BONUS ROOM downstairs for a workshop, office or extra storage (TOTAL approx. 1,000 sqft). In addition, your own 2 car enclosed garage (not car space) w/ rollup doors/remote & a low maintenance private yard perfect for bbq & entertainment. Walking distance to "The Village" of downtown Glendora 2 blocks away with access to many restaurants, cafes, sports bar, shops & grocery. Unit has rear alley private access & is located on the 2nd level on top of it's own 2 car roll-up garage (1st level). Completely fenced in & no common walls for privacy with it's own low maintenance yard for entertaining. Large living room, recently updated kitchen & an enclosed terrace provides additional space to relax or entertain. Master bedroom has views of the San Gabriel mountains. Includes Refrigerator in kitchen, Washer & Dryer on ground level (no warranties). Owner may consider pet (addtl) & pays for Water, Gardener & Trash. Good income, no evictions & credit above 600 fico required. BEST RENTAL VALUE IN GLENDORA (not a condo or apartment, house fully detached with 2 car garage). Owner may consider pet (addtl) & pays for Water, Gardener & Trash.