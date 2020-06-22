216 1/2 W Carroll

Amenities

$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual. There is a separate kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and a small extra room which is great for a computer room or extra storage. No garage but there is street and ally parking. Close to downtown, post office, city hall, police department and shopping areas. $3300.00 moves you in. we are asking for a one year commitment. Showing by appointment. Call Augie 626-484-5810 or Robert 626-893-0479.