Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:53 PM

216 1/2 W Carroll

216 1/2 W Carroll Ave · No Longer Available
Location

216 1/2 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
range
$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual. There is a separate kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and a small extra room which is great for a computer room or extra storage. No garage but there is street and ally parking. Close to downtown, post office, city hall, police department and shopping areas. $3300.00 moves you in. we are asking for a one year commitment. Showing by appointment. Call Augie 626-484-5810 or Robert 626-893-0479.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

