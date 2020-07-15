2127 E Linfield Street

Amenities

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central air/heat and 1430 sq. feet of living space. The house has been completely remodeled and includes upgrades such as new interior paint, new carpet and tile floors throughout. In the kitchen you will find granite counter tops making for a great entertainment space, beautiful recessed lighting, and a sliding door that opens out to a lovely backyard. Additionally, each bedroom has great closets. The home is located off Route 66 and Lone Hill in the City of Glendora.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: 75.00 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications