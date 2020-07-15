All apartments in Glendora
2127 E Linfield Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

2127 E Linfield Street

2127 East Linfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2127 East Linfield Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central air/heat and 1430 sq. feet of living space. The house has been completely remodeled and includes upgrades such as new interior paint, new carpet and tile floors throughout. In the kitchen you will find granite counter tops making for a great entertainment space, beautiful recessed lighting, and a sliding door that opens out to a lovely backyard. Additionally, each bedroom has great closets. The home is located off Route 66 and Lone Hill in the City of Glendora.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: 75.00 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 E Linfield Street have any available units?
2127 E Linfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2127 E Linfield Street have?
Some of 2127 E Linfield Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 E Linfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
2127 E Linfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 E Linfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 E Linfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 2127 E Linfield Street offers parking.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 E Linfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street have a pool?
No, 2127 E Linfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street have accessible units?
No, 2127 E Linfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 E Linfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 E Linfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2127 E Linfield Street has units with air conditioning.
