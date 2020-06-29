All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
1373 Bonnie Cove Ave
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

1373 Bonnie Cove Ave

1373 Bonnie Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1373 Bonnie Cove Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Glendora. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and enclosed back patio. includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and built in microwave oven. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 15th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $5,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Glendora. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and enclosed back patio. includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and built in microwave oven.. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 15th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $5,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have any available units?
1373 Bonnie Cove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have?
Some of 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Bonnie Cove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave offers parking.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have a pool?
No, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1373 Bonnie Cove Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine