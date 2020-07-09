All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 1137 E Northridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
1137 E Northridge Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1137 E Northridge Avenue

1137 East Northridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1137 East Northridge Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming spacious North Glendora Home. In this home you fill find: Large living room with fireplace. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, and dishwasher. The home also has new recessed lighting, new light fixtures inside & out; There are laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the bathrooms. dual pane low-e windows. 4 spacious bedrooms, the master bedroom have two large closets, vanity. Many upgrades were also done to the outside of this home: new garage door & opener, new landscaping, automatic sprinkler, fences, as well as a new hvac system. Great location close to transportation, markets and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have any available units?
1137 E Northridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have?
Some of 1137 E Northridge Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 E Northridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1137 E Northridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 E Northridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1137 E Northridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1137 E Northridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 E Northridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 1137 E Northridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1137 E Northridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 E Northridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 E Northridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1137 E Northridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine