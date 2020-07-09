1137 E Northridge Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this charming spacious North Glendora Home. In this home you fill find: Large living room with fireplace. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, and dishwasher. The home also has new recessed lighting, new light fixtures inside & out; There are laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the bathrooms. dual pane low-e windows. 4 spacious bedrooms, the master bedroom have two large closets, vanity. Many upgrades were also done to the outside of this home: new garage door & opener, new landscaping, automatic sprinkler, fences, as well as a new hvac system. Great location close to transportation, markets and library.