2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Welcome to Pueblo Gardena, this is a good size one bedroom, one bath condominium, located in a great part of Gardena near El Camino College. With 646 square feet of living space, this unit features a large living room with window air conditioning, separate dining area, nice kitchen and an open layout. The bedroom is also good size, with lots of storage, double sinks and a full bath. The complex features secure entry, swimming pool and spa and all utilities paid as part of the rental fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.