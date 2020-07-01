All apartments in Gardena
2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard

2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

all utils included
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Pueblo Gardena, this is a good size one bedroom, one bath condominium, located in a great part of Gardena near El Camino College. With 646 square feet of living space, this unit features a large living room with window air conditioning, separate dining area, nice kitchen and an open layout. The bedroom is also good size, with lots of storage, double sinks and a full bath. The complex features secure entry, swimming pool and spa and all utilities paid as part of the rental fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have any available units?
2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard's amenities include all utils included, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 West Redondo Beach Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

