Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VIDEO WALKTHROUGH LINK https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DsjoSkGAkyOJjfngZXQy4h_bYCeHlcA7/view?usp=sharing Great Gardena neighborhood... this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for the next family to call it home. The home has fresh paint inside and out, all new laminate flooring throughout the home. New vanity, toilet and mirror in the bathroom. Large grassy backyard and covered patio.