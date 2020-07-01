All apartments in Gardena
Last updated November 1 2019

15206 Chanera Ave

15206 Chanera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15206 Chanera Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
15206 Chanera Ave Available 11/01/19 Great 3BD House Plus Loft & Bonus Room Available Soon! - Huge House 3BD/3.5BA with Loft and Bonus Room Upstairs. Great Outdoor Living Space for Entertaining and 2-Car Garage! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Spacious House (Approx. 1,576 SF Downstairs, not including Loft and Bonus Room Upstairs), Hardwood Floors Throughout with Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Kitchen with Gas Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Large Open Living Room with Fireplace and Spacious Bedrooms All Internet Ready, Plenty of Storage, Upstairs has Loft & BONUS Room, Central Air & Heat, Washer & Dryer in Garage, Long Driveway Leading to 2-Car Detached Garage, Great Outdoor Living Space & Fenced Yard, etc.! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

Close to Shopping, Beaches, Torrance with Excellent Freeway Access to 110, 405 and Other Freeways. Conveniently Located Near Many Retail Locations and Restaurants!

Move-In Requirements & Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*Tenant Pays All Utilities
*Landlord Pays Gardening Services
*Pet Friendly Property! Small Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit
*1-Year Lease Term

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 15206 Chanera Ave, Gardena CA 90249. Major Cross-Street is Marine Ave and Crenshaw Blvd.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VIEW OTHER PROPERTIES: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

If you have any further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact us anytime.

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3555971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 Chanera Ave have any available units?
15206 Chanera Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15206 Chanera Ave have?
Some of 15206 Chanera Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 Chanera Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15206 Chanera Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 Chanera Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15206 Chanera Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15206 Chanera Ave offers parking.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15206 Chanera Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave have a pool?
No, 15206 Chanera Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave have accessible units?
No, 15206 Chanera Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15206 Chanera Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15206 Chanera Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15206 Chanera Ave has units with air conditioning.

