in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

15206 Chanera Ave Available 11/01/19 Great 3BD House Plus Loft & Bonus Room Available Soon! - Huge House 3BD/3.5BA with Loft and Bonus Room Upstairs. Great Outdoor Living Space for Entertaining and 2-Car Garage! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Spacious House (Approx. 1,576 SF Downstairs, not including Loft and Bonus Room Upstairs), Hardwood Floors Throughout with Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Kitchen with Gas Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Large Open Living Room with Fireplace and Spacious Bedrooms All Internet Ready, Plenty of Storage, Upstairs has Loft & BONUS Room, Central Air & Heat, Washer & Dryer in Garage, Long Driveway Leading to 2-Car Detached Garage, Great Outdoor Living Space & Fenced Yard, etc.! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



Close to Shopping, Beaches, Torrance with Excellent Freeway Access to 110, 405 and Other Freeways. Conveniently Located Near Many Retail Locations and Restaurants!



Move-In Requirements & Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*Tenant Pays All Utilities

*Landlord Pays Gardening Services

*Pet Friendly Property! Small Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

*1-Year Lease Term



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 15206 Chanera Ave, Gardena CA 90249. Major Cross-Street is Marine Ave and Crenshaw Blvd.



FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VIEW OTHER PROPERTIES: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



If you have any further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact us anytime.



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

323-639-0888 (Direct)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



No Cats Allowed



