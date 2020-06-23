All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14440 Budlong Avenue

14440 South Budlong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14440 South Budlong Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on Budlong Avenue in the city of Gardena, close to restaurants, shopping, freeway, and more! Wood floors, washer/dryer hookups located inside unit, private patio, stove/oven.

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please call (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME WORTH TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A :GABY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have any available units?
14440 Budlong Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14440 Budlong Avenue have?
Some of 14440 Budlong Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14440 Budlong Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14440 Budlong Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14440 Budlong Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue offer parking?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have a pool?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14440 Budlong Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14440 Budlong Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
