1419 W 179th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The most desirable unit in Buckingham Gardens is now available for lease. Very beautiful and clean end unit condo in a town house style with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1 half bath located in a secure and gated complex. This community is in one of the most convenient locations in all the South Bay. Close to the 3 freeways of I-110, I-405 and I-91, many shops, many great restaurants and multiple stores including Japanese foods. The kitchen includes newer counter tops, range oven, cabinet space and built-in dishwasher and refrigerator. The master bedroom has excellent closet space and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has access to another full bath. The home has formal dining area that is open to the living room, beautiful fireplace in the living room, laundry area with washer and dryer upstairs, forced air heating system and 2 subterranean parking spaces. Appliances includes stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Central heating and No A/C. The tenant moves out on April 9th, 2020.