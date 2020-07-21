All apartments in Gardena
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

1419 W 179th Street

1419 West 179th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 West 179th Street, Gardena, CA 90248
Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The most desirable unit in Buckingham Gardens is now available for lease. Very beautiful and clean end unit condo in a town house style with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1 half bath located in a secure and gated complex. This community is in one of the most convenient locations in all the South Bay. Close to the 3 freeways of I-110, I-405 and I-91, many shops, many great restaurants and multiple stores including Japanese foods. The kitchen includes newer counter tops, range oven, cabinet space and built-in dishwasher and refrigerator. The master bedroom has excellent closet space and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has access to another full bath. The home has formal dining area that is open to the living room, beautiful fireplace in the living room, laundry area with washer and dryer upstairs, forced air heating system and 2 subterranean parking spaces. Appliances includes stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Central heating and No A/C. The tenant moves out on April 9th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 W 179th Street have any available units?
1419 W 179th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1419 W 179th Street have?
Some of 1419 W 179th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 W 179th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W 179th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 W 179th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1419 W 179th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1419 W 179th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1419 W 179th Street offers parking.
Does 1419 W 179th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 W 179th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 W 179th Street have a pool?
No, 1419 W 179th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 W 179th Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 W 179th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 W 179th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 W 179th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 W 179th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 W 179th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
