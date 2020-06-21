1122 166th Street

Amenities

- Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247



- Rent: $2,675 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,800

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2.5

- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.



- Townhouse Style Unit with Two Floors

- Completely Remodeled Property

- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

- New Carpet in Bedrooms

- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops

- New White Shaker Cabinets

- Recessed Lighting

- Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included)

- Fresh Paint

- 3 Balconies

- Central Heat

- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

- 2 Parking Spots in Gated Carport

- In-Unit Laundry Hookups

- Indoor cats OK but no dogs

- Water, Sewage & Trash Included

- Tenant Pays Electric & Gas

