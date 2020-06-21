All apartments in Gardena
1122 166th Street

1122 West 166th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247

- Rent: $2,675 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.

- Townhouse Style Unit with Two Floors
- Completely Remodeled Property
- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- New Carpet in Bedrooms
- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops
- New White Shaker Cabinets
- Recessed Lighting
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included)
- Fresh Paint
- 3 Balconies
- Central Heat
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- 2 Parking Spots in Gated Carport
- In-Unit Laundry Hookups
- Indoor cats OK but no dogs
- Water, Sewage & Trash Included
- Tenant Pays Electric & Gas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 166th Street have any available units?
1122 166th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1122 166th Street have?
Some of 1122 166th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 166th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 166th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 166th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 166th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1122 166th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 166th Street does offer parking.
Does 1122 166th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 166th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 166th Street have a pool?
No, 1122 166th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 166th Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 166th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 166th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 166th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 166th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 166th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
