1122 166th Street

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247
- Rent: $2,675 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
- Townhouse Style Unit with Two Floors
- Completely Remodeled Property
- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- New Carpet in Bedrooms
- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops
- New White Shaker Cabinets
- Recessed Lighting
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included)
- Fresh Paint
- 3 Balconies
- Central Heat
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- 2 Parking Spots in Gated Carport
- In-Unit Laundry Hookups
- Indoor cats OK but no dogs
- Water, Sewage & Trash Included
- Tenant Pays Electric & Gas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.