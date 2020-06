Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Quaint condo ready for move in. Ground level entry you walk into a little entry way that leads to the family room. The family room is large with a stone fire place. Next to the family room is the kitchen. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances, multiple cabinets for storage and grey counter tops and pantry. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with a washer and drier. There is a quarter bathroom on the first floor. Up the stairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower, large tub, jack and jill vanity and a walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are down the hall and include mirrored closet doors. The guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The back yard includes a cemented slab and is fully fenced.