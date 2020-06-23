Rent Calculator
18755 Palm Street
18755 Palm Street
18755 Palm Street
Location
18755 Palm Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood. Property features fresh paint inside and out, newer carpet and nice cozy fireplace in the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18755 Palm Street have any available units?
18755 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Fountain Valley Rent Report
.
Is 18755 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
18755 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18755 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 18755 Palm Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley
.
Does 18755 Palm Street offer parking?
No, 18755 Palm Street does not offer parking.
Does 18755 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18755 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18755 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 18755 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 18755 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 18755 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18755 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18755 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18755 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18755 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
