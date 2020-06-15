All apartments in Foothill Farms
Find more places like 5722 Hillsdale Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foothill Farms, CA
/
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5722 Hillsdale Blvd

5722 Hillsdale Boulevard · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Foothill Farms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5722 Hillsdale Blvd · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, maple kitchen cabinets, refrigerator provided as is and a fairly new stove. Good size bedrooms and closets. Enclosed and covered patio, covered parking, separate storage closet outside and access to the community pool. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays flat $100 for water, sewer and trash. No laundry on site or in the unit. Near Mercy San Juan Hospital and American River College.

Directions: I-80 to Madison Ave West, right on Hillsdale Blvd, entrance off of Walegra Rd.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE5851703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have any available units?
5722 Hillsdale Blvd has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have?
Some of 5722 Hillsdale Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Hillsdale Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Hillsdale Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Hillsdale Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foothill Farms.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd has a pool.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Hillsdale Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5722 Hillsdale Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5722 Hillsdale Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Foothill Farms 1 BedroomsFoothill Farms 2 Bedrooms
Foothill Farms Apartments with ParkingFoothill Farms Apartments with Pool
Foothill Farms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CA
Grass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hillsdale

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity