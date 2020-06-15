5722 Hillsdale Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, maple kitchen cabinets, refrigerator provided as is and a fairly new stove. Good size bedrooms and closets. Enclosed and covered patio, covered parking, separate storage closet outside and access to the community pool. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays flat $100 for water, sewer and trash. No laundry on site or in the unit. Near Mercy San Juan Hospital and American River College.



Directions: I-80 to Madison Ave West, right on Hillsdale Blvd, entrance off of Walegra Rd.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



(RLNE5851703)