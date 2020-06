Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Your Backyard is on the golf course. Morning wake up in your Master Bedroom and enjoy the beautiful golf course and mountain views. 2602 sqft Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and Bonus rooms possibly can use as one more Bedroom. Formal Dining and Living, Family Room open to Kitchen with an Island in the Middle. Work from home? Your office is Ready. Solar Panels available.