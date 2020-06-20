14812 Hillstone Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 3-bathroom Hunters Ridge home! This home is filled with so much charm... A lovely courtyard in the front, brick fireplace off the kitchen for those cozy winter nights, and a sun room to enjoy any time of year.



Located in award winning Etiwanda school district, and directly across from Hunters Ridge park.

Don't miss this opportunity!



Casita off the courtyard is included, but please note the air conditioning will not be maintained.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Rently. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Request Showing.” Once you create your account through Rently, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



