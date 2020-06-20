All apartments in Fontana
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

14812 Hillstone Ave.

14812 Hillstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14812 Hillstone Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336
Hunter's Ridge

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful 3 bed 3-bathroom Hunters Ridge home! This home is filled with so much charm... A lovely courtyard in the front, brick fireplace off the kitchen for those cozy winter nights, and a sun room to enjoy any time of year.

Located in award winning Etiwanda school district, and directly across from Hunters Ridge park.
Don't miss this opportunity!

Casita off the courtyard is included, but please note the air conditioning will not be maintained.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Rently. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Request Showing.” Once you create your account through Rently, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have any available units?
14812 Hillstone Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fontana, CA.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Is 14812 Hillstone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14812 Hillstone Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14812 Hillstone Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. offer parking?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have a pool?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14812 Hillstone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14812 Hillstone Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14812 Hillstone Ave. has units with air conditioning.
