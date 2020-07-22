/
/
/
american river canyon
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM
169 Apartments for rent in American River Canyon, Folsom, CA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,378
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Marsalla
413 Marsalla Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1130 sqft
413 Marsalla Available 08/08/20 Executive Gated Folsom Location! - Thank you for your interest in 413 Marsalla in Folsom! - Available August 2020 - $2100 rent - $2100 deposit - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - 2 car garage - Single story home with
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.
Results within 1 mile of American River Canyon
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
947 sqft
Situated on 29 acres of gorgeous oaks, Folsom Ranch is one the few apartment communities in the area that offers unique bluff views of the American River below.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 07:38 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.
Results within 5 miles of American River Canyon
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
25 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are now conducting tours by appouintment only.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
19 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
41 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 08:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 02:56 AM
7 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
9 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 Halidon Way
1005 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1884 sqft
1005 Halidon Way Available 08/10/20 Broadstone 3 Bedroom + Office AND a 3 Car Garage Single Story with Low Maintenance Backyard - Turn in your applications now before it's too late! *New Photos Coming Soon** This single level spacious 3 bedroom plus
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
4699 Flagstaff Dr
4699 Flagstaff Dr, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3331 sqft
4699 Flagstaff Dr Available 08/15/20 New HUGE 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Solar Smart Home in Folsom for Rent! - This newly built Energy Saving Solar Home with Amazon Smart Home technology has 5 bedroom, 3.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAGold River, CALincoln, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CANorth Auburn, CA