Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:45 PM

8173 Speilberg Way

8173 Spielberg Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8173 Spielberg Way, Florin, CA 95828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/s13aUTy1g6c

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring, large rooms, new central air system and a large private back yard. Close to shopping, dining out and easy access to freeway 99!

Rent: $1695 + $135 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 Speilberg Way have any available units?
8173 Speilberg Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8173 Speilberg Way currently offering any rent specials?
8173 Speilberg Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 Speilberg Way pet-friendly?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florin.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way offer parking?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way does not offer parking.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way have a pool?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way does not have a pool.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way have accessible units?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8173 Speilberg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8173 Speilberg Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8173 Speilberg Way has units with air conditioning.
