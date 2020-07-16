All apartments in Florin
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

7307 AVE HASKELL

7307 Dave Street · No Longer Available
Location

7307 Dave Street, Florin, CA 95828
Florin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom. Lots of storage space, upgraded bathroom, cozy kitchen with great appliances. The garage accommodates two cars. Upgraded windows and balcony sliding door to control outside noise level. The building boasts a sparkling pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, gorgeous trees and flowers wrapped around the well maintained building. Plenty of guest parkings for your convenience . Central AC and Heat. Close to freeways, shops, restaurants. Washer and dryer hooked in the semi-private garage for your use only. You will enjoy living in this gem. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have any available units?
7307 AVE HASKELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florin, CA.
What amenities does 7307 AVE HASKELL have?
Some of 7307 AVE HASKELL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 AVE HASKELL currently offering any rent specials?
7307 AVE HASKELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 AVE HASKELL pet-friendly?
No, 7307 AVE HASKELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florin.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL offer parking?
Yes, 7307 AVE HASKELL offers parking.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7307 AVE HASKELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have a pool?
Yes, 7307 AVE HASKELL has a pool.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have accessible units?
No, 7307 AVE HASKELL does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have units with dishwashers?
No, 7307 AVE HASKELL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7307 AVE HASKELL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7307 AVE HASKELL has units with air conditioning.
