1265 East 87TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1265 East 87TH Place

1265 East 87th Place
Location

1265 East 87th Place, Florence-Graham, CA 90002
Florence-Graham

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Before you do anything please click on the virtual tour of the property. Here we have a huge 4 bedroom 3 bath located in the Metropolitan South area of Los Angeles. The property square footage does not count the 3 car garage at the rear of the property nor the single car garage at the front of house. The house has the following features, laundry room, formal downstairs living room, dining room, spacious open concept, second floor family room, 3 car garage with secure access from the alley, ample storage in the second garage located at the front of the house. This home is ideal for room mates or a large family who needs the extra room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

