1265 East 87TH Place

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Before you do anything please click on the virtual tour of the property. Here we have a huge 4 bedroom 3 bath located in the Metropolitan South area of Los Angeles. The property square footage does not count the 3 car garage at the rear of the property nor the single car garage at the front of house. The house has the following features, laundry room, formal downstairs living room, dining room, spacious open concept, second floor family room, 3 car garage with secure access from the alley, ample storage in the second garage located at the front of the house. This home is ideal for room mates or a large family who needs the extra room.