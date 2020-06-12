/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA
15 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1240 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
1 Unit Available
6701 Walbridge Way
6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo.
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
6124 Jefjen Way
6124 Jefjen Way, Elk Grove, CA
6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot
1 Unit Available
7626 Killdeer Way
7626 Killdeer Way, Elk Grove, CA
Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
8197 Oakbriar Circle
8197 Oakbriar Circle, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath home near Miwok Park - Come home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home, and relax in the soaker tub! Features large bedrooms, formal dining room, and kitchen fit for entertaining. Located a block away from Miwok park.
1 Unit Available
5050 Felicia Way
5050 Felicia Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1440 sqft
5050 Felicia Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious Elk Grove Home - Available July 5th, 2020 Spacious Elk Grove Home on a Quiet Street near convenient shopping. Home Features: * Large Spacious Open Floor Plan * High Cathedral Ceilings throughout.
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
9625 Oakham Way
9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1824 sqft
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room.
1 Unit Available
9309 Newington Way
9309 Newington Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Story Home with Upstairs Rec Room & More! - This spacious 2 story home features fresh interior paint, tile & beautiful laminate floors! Whole house fan working and located upstairs.
1 Unit Available
9556 Sunlight Ln
9556 Sunlight Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1351 sqft
Come Home to Sunlight Lane! - This beautiful home features an open floor plan with living room, dining room and a stunning kitchen with marble countertops, gas range, cooking island, & stainless steel sinks.
1 Unit Available
8759 Torrey Way
8759 Torrey Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/7w6trZy3acE Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Featuring granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.
1 Unit Available
5201 Laguna Oaks Dr. #108
5201 Laguna Oaks Drive, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1168 sqft
The gated community of Laguna Oaks is nestled in the heart of Elk Grove, close to shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation areas. Commuters find the easy access to 15 and Highway 99 is a welcome convenience.
1 Unit Available
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.
1 Unit Available
7809 Mansell Way
7809 Mansell Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings.
Luguna Creek South
1 Unit Available
9911 Cortino Way
9911 Cortino Way, Elk Grove, CA
- (RLNE5652099)
1 Unit Available
8571 Zinnia Way
8571 Zinnia Way, Elk Grove, CA
What a great place to call home!! - 4 Bedroom ready for you to call home. This home is very inviting and close to most things Elk Grove has to offer. Application Fee: 40.00 Security Deposit Starts at 2000.
1 Unit Available
9984 Fan Shell Lane
9984 Fan Shell Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1429 sqft
New NEW NeW home build - 9984 Fan Shell - This beautiful new home build is sure to please! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of storage and a beautiful tranquil backyard perfect for those with a green thumb.
1 Unit Available
9317 Edisto Way
9317 Edisto Way, Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove # 3 - Property Id: 249855 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 3-Car Garage home in quiet mature neighborhood in Elk Grove. No Pets home, and lawncare is included with the rent. $ 2,295/Mo.
1 Unit Available
9700 Little Harbor Way
9700 Little Harbor Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Welcoming Home, Brief Walk to Groceries, Pharmacy and Post Office - Unique floor plan in this three bedroom two bathroom home. Home has a gas stove and new carpet. Master bathroom has a jetted bathtub and separate shower.
1 Unit Available
4868 Ammolite Way
4868 Ammolite Way, Elk Grove, CA
Newer Home - 2 story, 3.5 bath, 2 Master bedrooms, one down stairs, loft upstairs, kitchen fully loaded, back yard landscaped, Tenant pays water, sewer, & trash.
1 Unit Available
8864 Gemwood Way
8864 Gemwood Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1988 sqft
8864 Gemwood Way Available 08/08/19 - (RLNE4687155)
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.
