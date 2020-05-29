416 Virginia St Garage Alley Access

Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

EL SEGUNDO GARAGE - Property Id: 50570



Double car garage (1440) plus extra 200 square feet.



NOT A 1BR, and NOT A STUDIO



An L-shape approx. El Segundo garage/workshop w/ vaulted ceilings, one double door entrance to the alley, drywalled, built by a cabinet maker. Perfect extra space to build cabinets or whatever your hobby or great storage of boat, car, etc. Recently drywalled patched, painted white and stained concrete.



Painting again this week!



