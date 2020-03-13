349 Virginia Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Nearby schools include Richmond Street Elementary School, El Segundo High School and Arena High (continuation) School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs and Ralph's Pharmacy. Nearby coffee shops include Petros Kafe, Starbucks and El Segundo Beach Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Good Stuff, Deluca Trattoria and Second City Bistro. 349 Virginia St is near Hilltop park, DirecTV Headquarters and Mattel Headquarters. This address can also be written as 349 Virginia Street, El Segundo, California 90245.



This unit has recently been refreshed. Garage parking for 1 car, plenty of street parking, quite building, no smoking, no pets.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KCro357zV4Y&brand=0