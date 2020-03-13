All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

349 Virginia Street - 4

349 Virginia St · No Longer Available
Location

349 Virginia St, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Nearby schools include Richmond Street Elementary School, El Segundo High School and Arena High (continuation) School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs and Ralph's Pharmacy. Nearby coffee shops include Petros Kafe, Starbucks and El Segundo Beach Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Good Stuff, Deluca Trattoria and Second City Bistro. 349 Virginia St is near Hilltop park, DirecTV Headquarters and Mattel Headquarters. This address can also be written as 349 Virginia Street, El Segundo, California 90245.

This unit has recently been refreshed. Garage parking for 1 car, plenty of street parking, quite building, no smoking, no pets.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KCro357zV4Y&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have any available units?
349 Virginia Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
Is 349 Virginia Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
349 Virginia Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Virginia Street - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Virginia Street - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 349 Virginia Street - 4 offers parking.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Virginia Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 349 Virginia Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 349 Virginia Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Virginia Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Virginia Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Virginia Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

