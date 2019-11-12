All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 347 Concord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
347 Concord Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

347 Concord Street

347 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

347 Concord Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Detached duplex single family resindence in the heart of El Segundo. Walking distance to schools, downtown restaurants and bars, farmers market and the beach. Super cute Bungalow with appox. 900 square feet of living space plus a wonderful entry deck (approx. 120 sq. ft.) of extended living. Separate yard areas. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 2 car parking off the alley. Newer electrical, copper plumbing, dual paned windows, laundry/utility room, hardwood floors. New interior paint. New stove/oven unit, Refinished HW floors and New carpet. Property can be show any time. Available for Nov. 1st move in. We are a Pet Friendly property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Concord Street have any available units?
347 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 347 Concord Street have?
Some of 347 Concord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 347 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 347 Concord Street offers parking.
Does 347 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 347 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 347 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles