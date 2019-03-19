345 Concord Street

Amenities

Coming Available Mid-February!



Spacious completely remodeled townhouse style-apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, dual master suites upstairs, new carpeting in bedrooms, and gorgeous laminate floors in common areas. Downstairs has two sliding glass doors, one off living room, and one off dining area, kitchen with brand new cabinets and fabulous granite counter tops in kitchen and in all bathrooms. Everything completely new and awesome, and living room has lots of natural sunlight plus a fireplace, and the unit is located close to Grand so it's within walking distance to beach, schools and Richmond & Main Street shops and restaurants.



2-car tandem parking plus storage. May consider cat, and tenant pays gas and electric, and laundry room in building located close to unit.



