All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 345 Concord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
345 Concord Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

345 Concord Street

345 Concord St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

345 Concord St, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fb261e0f6 ----
Coming Available Mid-February!

Spacious completely remodeled townhouse style-apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, dual master suites upstairs, new carpeting in bedrooms, and gorgeous laminate floors in common areas. Downstairs has two sliding glass doors, one off living room, and one off dining area, kitchen with brand new cabinets and fabulous granite counter tops in kitchen and in all bathrooms. Everything completely new and awesome, and living room has lots of natural sunlight plus a fireplace, and the unit is located close to Grand so it's within walking distance to beach, schools and Richmond & Main Street shops and restaurants.

2-car tandem parking plus storage. May consider cat, and tenant pays gas and electric, and laundry room in building located close to unit.

Laundry In Bldg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Concord Street have any available units?
345 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 345 Concord Street have?
Some of 345 Concord Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 Concord Street offers parking.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles