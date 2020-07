2702 Washington Ave 9

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal carport some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

UPSTAIRS LOVERS LARGE EVERYTHING -EMAIL TO C UNIT - Property Id: 310696



UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY -



EMAIL TO SEE UNIT - SEND A EMAIL

2702 WASHINGTON AVE EL MONTE CA 97133



EMAIL TO SEE UNIT



NO PETS OF ANY KIND

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND



FIRST COME FIRST SERVED

WE PAY FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GENERAL MAINTENANCE

TENANT PAYS FOR: GAS, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET AND CABLE



CLEAN CLEAN UNIT

LARGE KITCHEN

CLEAN APPLIANCES (STOVE & MICROWAVE PLUS REFRIGERATOR !! )



LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT ENTIRE UNIT

CLOSET SUBDIVIDED WITH MAXIMUM SPACE SHELVES POSSIBLE

GLASS MIRROR HEAVY DUTY DOORS

SPOT LOTS IN ROOM AND CLOSET AREA

LARGE LIVING ROOM

SEPARATE DINNING AREA

CORNER UNIT MORE PRIVACY



QUIET QUIET QUIET COMPLEX AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME



ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITIES

1 PARKING CARPORT SPACE WITH REMOTE CONTROL

GATED COMMUNITY



LOCATION BETWEEN 605, 10 AND 60 FWYS

NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS. NEAR EASY TRANSPORTATION



NO REALTORS NO BROKERS CALLS SOLICITATIONS



DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY UNLESS PRE-QUALIFIED TO SEE THE UNIT WITH MANAGER.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310696

Property Id 310696



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896284)