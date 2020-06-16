1160 Villagio Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman on-site laundry parking garage

This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft.



Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail. The main living area with gas fireplace adjoins the kitchen and breakfast nook making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, gas range and a working/eating island. The main living area also has easy access to the patio and back yard. Formal dining and living areas are perfect for entertaining and gatherings. A very spacious master suite features a large bathroom with dual sinks and an extra large walk-in closet. The home has 4 additional bedrooms all are very good size with great closet space. Great back yard with nice size patio and lush landscaping, two car garage with storage, ceiling fans throughout plus much much more. The home is amazing with all the features of the area including walking trails, picnic areas, parks and the natural beauty of the community.



Nearby Bella Terra Park



Oak Meadow Elementary School, Rank: 10 of 10; Rolling Hills Middle school, Rank 9 of 10; and Oak Ridge High School, Rank 10 of 10. Tenants please verify themselves regarding the schools.



The rent is $2,995 per month, The security deposit is $3,200. Tenants will pay all the utilities including the water, sewer and garbage.



Tenant applicant need to meet the following rental requirement:



Each adult applicant need to pay $35 application fee. It is non-refundable.

All persons 18 years and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening.



1. Must have a good enough credit.

2. Must have a very good rental history.

3. Income Requirements: Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent.

4. Income proof: Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs if employed. If self-employed, must submit bank statements, and tax return. For other cases, verifiable income proof has to be provided.



It is easy to show. Please send text message to Bonnie at (415)202-3989 about your whole family income, Names and brief job descriptions of all family members and credit scores. If you are qualified, Bonnie will text you the contact phone number for showing.



Rent is $2,995 per month. The deposit is $3,200. Tenants will pay all utilities including water, sewer and trash. Look for long-term tenant, one year lease at lease please.



The address: 1160 Villagio Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762