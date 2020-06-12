/
3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,348
1412 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore
1 Unit Available
4200 Potrero Ave #C
4200 Potrero Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
THREE BEDROOM IN A TRIPLEX - Property Id: 268272 3 Bedroom in a triplex, close to transportation, easy access to freeway, close to El Cerrito Del Norte Bart Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Kenyon Ave.
105 Kenyon Avenue, Kensington, CA
Large home in Kensington with Kensington Schools - 4 bed 3 bath house blocks from Kensington Hilltop School. This unit has a private back yard and a 2 car driveway garage as well.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
638 36th St
638 36th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1526 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story Home in East Richmond - 3 bedrooms,1 full bath & 1 quarter bath with impeccable carpet throughout, living room, dining room, & bedrooms, electric stove, washer/dryer hookups in designated laundry room, low maintenance
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6334 Kensington Avenue
6334 Kensington Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6334 Kensington Avenue in East Richmond Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,142
1208 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1286 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,845
1420 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
16 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1381 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,077
1788 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,430
1543 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,690
1485 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
1703 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belding Woods
1 Unit Available
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temescal
1 Unit Available
391 51st Street
391 51st Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
391 51st Street Available 06/15/20 Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub
