2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Liberty St.
1432 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Lexington Ave.
516 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
979 sqft
516 Lexington Single Family Home El Cerrito - Single-family home with 2+ Bedroom and 1 Bath. Attached Single car garage. Carpet & Laminate floors. Electric stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer. Fireplace for decorative only.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3821 Waller Ave
3821 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious Cozy 2BD/1BR apartment This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home..
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1844 Yosemite Rd
1844 Yosemite Road, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
2699 sqft
BEBE C MCRAE - Cell: 510-928-3912 - Beautiful and spacious traditional with splendid Bay views! 2 bedrooms, including master suite, and 2 full baths plus study or den opening to the gardens. Very large surrounding gardens provide maximum privacy.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Dartmouth
1 Unit Available
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
64 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
