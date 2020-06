Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This awesome 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,458 Sqft home not including additional un-permitted bonus room with it's own closet will not last long! Lot of upgrades to bathroom and kitchen along with massive driveway that previously accommodated a travel trailer. Also has large 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Hardwood floors or tile throughout! Nice backyard and much more.