15856 Silvergrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Newly remodeled is a short walk to one of California's coveted Golden Ribbon Schools - Meadow Green Elementary! Open floor plan brand new kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counter tops. Built in Range peninsula with plenty of counter space. Lighted range hood, Recessed lighting, new Refrigerator and built in Microwave. Large dining area just off the Kitchen showcases the beautiful custom wood beam posts that take you to the inviting step down living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. This three bedroom beauty includes two remodeled bedrooms with new main bathroom off hallway. Washer and Dryer hookups located at the end of the hallway next to the bedrooms. The remodeled Master bedroom has it's own brand new double sink quartz counter and private walk in shower. Freshly painted throughout. All new flooring and New Central Air Conditioning. The large backyard has a concrete slab ready for your own BBQ Island and plenty of room for a Jungle gym under the large shade trees.