East Whittier, CA
15856 Silvergrove Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

15856 Silvergrove Drive

15856 Silvergrove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15856 Silvergrove Dr, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled is a short walk to one of California's coveted Golden Ribbon Schools - Meadow Green Elementary! Open floor plan brand new kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counter tops. Built in Range peninsula with plenty of counter space. Lighted range hood, Recessed lighting, new Refrigerator and built in Microwave. Large dining area just off the Kitchen showcases the beautiful custom wood beam posts that take you to the inviting step down living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. This three bedroom beauty includes two remodeled bedrooms with new main bathroom off hallway. Washer and Dryer hookups located at the end of the hallway next to the bedrooms. The remodeled Master bedroom has it's own brand new double sink quartz counter and private walk in shower. Freshly painted throughout. All new flooring and New Central Air Conditioning. The large backyard has a concrete slab ready for your own BBQ Island and plenty of room for a Jungle gym under the large shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have any available units?
15856 Silvergrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have?
Some of 15856 Silvergrove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15856 Silvergrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15856 Silvergrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 Silvergrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive offer parking?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have a pool?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15856 Silvergrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15856 Silvergrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15856 Silvergrove Drive has units with air conditioning.

