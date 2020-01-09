11711 Grovedale Drive

Amenities

Highly upgraded and completely remodeled, this wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath East Whittier home will enchant the most selective client! From the moment you pull up to the curb you will notice that this homeowner spared no expense to modernize and upgrade this home. From the newly poured concrete driveway, side and back patios, to the low maintenance synthetic lawns, brand new roll up garage door & opener, to the new front door you will see the love and care that has been poured into this one-of-a-kind lease property. Once inside, you will wonder why owners' upgraded this lease home to this extent but will be thankful you are given the chance to lease this wonderful home. The 5 inch wide wooden plank flooring, the newly encased windows, doors and wide baseboards, LED recessed lights, upgraded bathrooms, wonderfully updated kitchen with stainless steel range, dishwasher (brand new stainless steel refrigerator stays) crisp white cabinetry with slow closing drawers, and even a faucet over the range (only usually found in million dollar homes) only add to the luxury this home provides. Aside from the upgrades mentioned, this home features a brand new furnace and air conditioning system, tankless water heater and newly tuned up roof. The extra wide lot can accommodate an RV plus a small boat or trailer. There is truly no other home like this in the nearby area. Come see or call me, Monica, for a personal tour of this magnificent home (714) 403-8569