Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

11711 Grovedale Drive

11711 Grovedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11711 Grovedale Drive, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded and completely remodeled, this wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath East Whittier home will enchant the most selective client! From the moment you pull up to the curb you will notice that this homeowner spared no expense to modernize and upgrade this home. From the newly poured concrete driveway, side and back patios, to the low maintenance synthetic lawns, brand new roll up garage door & opener, to the new front door you will see the love and care that has been poured into this one-of-a-kind lease property. Once inside, you will wonder why owners' upgraded this lease home to this extent but will be thankful you are given the chance to lease this wonderful home. The 5 inch wide wooden plank flooring, the newly encased windows, doors and wide baseboards, LED recessed lights, upgraded bathrooms, wonderfully updated kitchen with stainless steel range, dishwasher (brand new stainless steel refrigerator stays) crisp white cabinetry with slow closing drawers, and even a faucet over the range (only usually found in million dollar homes) only add to the luxury this home provides. Aside from the upgrades mentioned, this home features a brand new furnace and air conditioning system, tankless water heater and newly tuned up roof. The extra wide lot can accommodate an RV plus a small boat or trailer. There is truly no other home like this in the nearby area. Come see or call me, Monica, for a personal tour of this magnificent home (714) 403-8569

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have any available units?
11711 Grovedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11711 Grovedale Drive have?
Some of 11711 Grovedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 Grovedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11711 Grovedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 Grovedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11711 Grovedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11711 Grovedale Drive offers parking.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11711 Grovedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have a pool?
No, 11711 Grovedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11711 Grovedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11711 Grovedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11711 Grovedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11711 Grovedale Drive has units with air conditioning.

