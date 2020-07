11515 Groveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD OF WHITTIER. THIS CHARMING AND LOVED PROPERTY FEATURES A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH WALK IN PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, UPDATED APPLIANCES, INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, BEAUTIFUL GREAT ROOM WITH CUSTOM FIREPLACE, SCRAPED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH DESIGNER TILES, UPDATED DOORS & WINDOWS, CEILING FANS, WASHER/DRYER, CENTRAL A/C, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF BUILT-IN CABINETS. GARDENER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED! GREAT QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS.