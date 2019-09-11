9138 Arcadia Avenue

Amenities

Reduced rent! Temple City school, huge lot, nice back yard, superbly well-maintained single-story house. Just a few streets away from 99 Ranch Market, H-Mart, restaurants, banks and much more! Bright and spacious living room and family room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, two more bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. The entire house has large windows letting in plenty of natural light, beautiful wood floors, access to the large backyard from the family room and master bedroom. Don't miss out the opportunity to call this home.