Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

9138 Arcadia Avenue

9138 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9138 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Reduced rent! Temple City school, huge lot, nice back yard, superbly well-maintained single-story house. Just a few streets away from 99 Ranch Market, H-Mart, restaurants, banks and much more! Bright and spacious living room and family room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, two more bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. The entire house has large windows letting in plenty of natural light, beautiful wood floors, access to the large backyard from the family room and master bedroom. Don't miss out the opportunity to call this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have any available units?
9138 Arcadia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
Is 9138 Arcadia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9138 Arcadia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9138 Arcadia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue offer parking?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have a pool?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9138 Arcadia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9138 Arcadia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
