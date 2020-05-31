8348 Doris Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Charming Single Family Home in North San Gabriel. - Property Id: 98278



Have your own, private 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house, a full set of appliances including an in unit washer / dryer, covered patio and a backyard in North San Gabriel. Secluded on a quiet cul de sac, this charming home is already strung with lights and awaits your personal touches. Located minutes away from award winning restaurants, Pasadena City College, Cal Tech and the neighboring cities of Pasadena, San Marino and Arcadia, you'll be able to fill your days with adventure and then come home to a glass of wine beneath the lights in the patio.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98278

Property Id 98278



(RLNE5794528)