East San Gabriel, CA
8348 Doris Ave
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

8348 Doris Ave

8348 Doris Avenue · No Longer Available
East San Gabriel
Location

8348 Doris Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Charming Single Family Home in North San Gabriel. - Property Id: 98278

Have your own, private 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house, a full set of appliances including an in unit washer / dryer, covered patio and a backyard in North San Gabriel. Secluded on a quiet cul de sac, this charming home is already strung with lights and awaits your personal touches. Located minutes away from award winning restaurants, Pasadena City College, Cal Tech and the neighboring cities of Pasadena, San Marino and Arcadia, you'll be able to fill your days with adventure and then come home to a glass of wine beneath the lights in the patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98278
Property Id 98278

(RLNE5794528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8348 Doris Ave have any available units?
8348 Doris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8348 Doris Ave have?
Some of 8348 Doris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8348 Doris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8348 Doris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 Doris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8348 Doris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8348 Doris Ave offer parking?
No, 8348 Doris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8348 Doris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8348 Doris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 Doris Ave have a pool?
No, 8348 Doris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8348 Doris Ave have accessible units?
No, 8348 Doris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 Doris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8348 Doris Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8348 Doris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8348 Doris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
