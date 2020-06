Amenities

Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan. A spacious living area that opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms are good size and the bathrooms have been updated as well. There is beautiful laminate wood flooring through out the home. There is even inside laundry hookups for you! Close to schools, shopping and minutes to the freeways.