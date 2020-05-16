All apartments in East San Gabriel
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

6512 N Muscatel Avenue

6512 North Muscatel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6512 North Muscatel Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCbyAkqQkBv&mls=1 This original 4 BD, 2 BA farmhouse is truly exquisite! Nestled on a prof landscaped lot, breath-taking accents such as stained glass & built-in wood cabinetry throughout the home will steal your heart. The kitchen has been remodeled & features quality appliances. The breakfast area has a French doors leading out to a backyard deck. The formal dining room charms with wainscoting & 2 walls of built-in drawers & stained glass cabinetry. The family room is designed for relaxation as one enjoys the sunlight cascading in from multiple windows & the stained glass panels in the ceiling! The office, which could also serve as a BD, has built-in bookshelves & wrap around windows. 2 addtl BDS & a remodeled 3/4 BA complete the main floor. The upstairs BD features a balcony, a wood ceiling, wood walls, ample built-in cabinetry & an ensuite full bathroom. The lower level has a laundry room, W/D set & storage. Also features central HVAC, fans& water softening system. Outside, a classic red barn has been remodeled to include 2 rooms, ideal for office, gym, etc. A playhouse, a flagstone patio area, fruit trees & plenty of grassy area w/i the fenced backyard make this a home where you can you can truly enjoy life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have any available units?
6512 N Muscatel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have?
Some of 6512 N Muscatel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 N Muscatel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6512 N Muscatel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 N Muscatel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 N Muscatel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6512 N Muscatel Avenue has units with air conditioning.

