6512 N Muscatel Avenue

3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCbyAkqQkBv&mls=1 This original 4 BD, 2 BA farmhouse is truly exquisite! Nestled on a prof landscaped lot, breath-taking accents such as stained glass & built-in wood cabinetry throughout the home will steal your heart. The kitchen has been remodeled & features quality appliances. The breakfast area has a French doors leading out to a backyard deck. The formal dining room charms with wainscoting & 2 walls of built-in drawers & stained glass cabinetry. The family room is designed for relaxation as one enjoys the sunlight cascading in from multiple windows & the stained glass panels in the ceiling! The office, which could also serve as a BD, has built-in bookshelves & wrap around windows. 2 addtl BDS & a remodeled 3/4 BA complete the main floor. The upstairs BD features a balcony, a wood ceiling, wood walls, ample built-in cabinetry & an ensuite full bathroom. The lower level has a laundry room, W/D set & storage. Also features central HVAC, fans& water softening system. Outside, a classic red barn has been remodeled to include 2 rooms, ideal for office, gym, etc. A playhouse, a flagstone patio area, fruit trees & plenty of grassy area w/i the fenced backyard make this a home where you can you can truly enjoy life!