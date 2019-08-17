6312 Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single house located in the a very quiet and safe neighborhood. Award winning Temple City School District with walking distance to the back door of Emperor Elementary School. Updated kitchen, bathroom. Build-in laundry for tenant's convenience. Fresh new paint. Laminated hardwood floor through out the house. Extra Den with fire place can be use for family room or study room. Central AC. Water softener and drinking water filter. Quiet back yard with fish pond for tenant to enjoy. Guava, Fig, and Citrus tree with plenty of oranges growing year round. Don't miss this great house.