Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

6312 Lemon Avenue

6312 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Lemon Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single house located in the a very quiet and safe neighborhood. Award winning Temple City School District with walking distance to the back door of Emperor Elementary School. Updated kitchen, bathroom. Build-in laundry for tenant's convenience. Fresh new paint. Laminated hardwood floor through out the house. Extra Den with fire place can be use for family room or study room. Central AC. Water softener and drinking water filter. Quiet back yard with fish pond for tenant to enjoy. Guava, Fig, and Citrus tree with plenty of oranges growing year round. Don't miss this great house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have any available units?
6312 Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 6312 Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 6312 Lemon Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6312 Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6312 Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6312 Lemon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
