All apartments in East Pasadena
Find more places like 3861 E California Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Pasadena, CA
/
3861 E California Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

3861 E California Boulevard

3861 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3861 East California Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA 91107
Michilinda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
A must see brand new, special and one of the kind home situated in the distinctive neighborhood of Michillinda park. Designed by Architect Craig Stoddard. The living room and the dinning room are large and inviting, light filled with wonderful views of the outdoors. Adjacent is the family room with sliding doors that open up to the patio with a BBQ island. Kitchen is well equipped with top of the line stainless steel Viking appliances, ready for the gourmet chef, plus a Viking full height wine cellar, beverage center, ample quartz island and two sinks for entertainment. Master bedroom has sitting area, balcony and a fabulous soaking tub with air jets, perfect for relaxing. Four other bedrooms also feature en suite bathrooms. The house has three fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The house has whole house water filter system and is wired for internet. The three cars attached garage has plug in for an electric car charging. There is a dedicated area with hook ups for an RV. A large backyard can accommodate a pool with plenty of play area to enjoy. Michillinda Park is a remarkable neighborhood that is not cookie cutter in appearance, close to dining, shopping, entertaining and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 E California Boulevard have any available units?
3861 E California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 3861 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 3861 E California Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3861 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3861 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Pasadena.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3861 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3861 E California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3861 E California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3861 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3861 E California Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3861 E California Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3861 E California Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Pasadena Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CASan Marino, CAEast San Gabriel, CAArcadia, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CASan Gabriel, CA
Altadena, CAAlhambra, CAEl Monte, CASouth Pasadena, CAMonrovia, CAMonterey Park, CABaldwin Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CADuarte, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAWhittier, CAPico Rivera, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles