3861 E California Boulevard

A must see brand new, special and one of the kind home situated in the distinctive neighborhood of Michillinda park. Designed by Architect Craig Stoddard. The living room and the dinning room are large and inviting, light filled with wonderful views of the outdoors. Adjacent is the family room with sliding doors that open up to the patio with a BBQ island. Kitchen is well equipped with top of the line stainless steel Viking appliances, ready for the gourmet chef, plus a Viking full height wine cellar, beverage center, ample quartz island and two sinks for entertainment. Master bedroom has sitting area, balcony and a fabulous soaking tub with air jets, perfect for relaxing. Four other bedrooms also feature en suite bathrooms. The house has three fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The house has whole house water filter system and is wired for internet. The three cars attached garage has plug in for an electric car charging. There is a dedicated area with hook ups for an RV. A large backyard can accommodate a pool with plenty of play area to enjoy. Michillinda Park is a remarkable neighborhood that is not cookie cutter in appearance, close to dining, shopping, entertaining and recreation.