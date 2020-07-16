2150 Clarke Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3bd/2ba+ studio, August move in special! - Property Id: 5851



August move in Special -$1000 first month, sign at least one year lease!!

Come see this charming house and call it your home!! Totally remodeled & upgraded home with lovely low maintenance private front and backyard.

This home features skylights, fireplace, amazing natural light, crown molding, and central heat and air condition. Washer and Dryer in the back yard. Low maintenance private beautiful front and backyard/ patio with lemon, fig, avocado, apple, and plum trees. This home is close to IKEA, and offers the convenience of downtown Palo Alto, Stanford University, Google, Facebook and Highway 101 & 84. A studio next to the house has its own kitchen,bathroom, can easily rent out for $1800.

Rental Criteria:

--Excellent Landlord history

--Proof of good stable income (2 month pay stubs)

--Great credit (minimum 640 Fico score or above)

- Pets negotiable with additional deposit

Call to schedule an appointment for viewing 408-564-0664.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5851

No Dogs Allowed



