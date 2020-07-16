All apartments in East Palo Alto
2150 Clarke Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

2150 Clarke Ave.

2150 Clarke Avenue · (408) 564-0664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Clarke Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5280 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,280

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3bd/2ba+ studio, August move in special! - Property Id: 5851

August move in Special -$1000 first month, sign at least one year lease!!
Come see this charming house and call it your home!! Totally remodeled & upgraded home with lovely low maintenance private front and backyard.
This home features skylights, fireplace, amazing natural light, crown molding, and central heat and air condition. Washer and Dryer in the back yard. Low maintenance private beautiful front and backyard/ patio with lemon, fig, avocado, apple, and plum trees. This home is close to IKEA, and offers the convenience of downtown Palo Alto, Stanford University, Google, Facebook and Highway 101 & 84. A studio next to the house has its own kitchen,bathroom, can easily rent out for $1800.
Rental Criteria:
--Excellent Landlord history
--Proof of good stable income (2 month pay stubs)
--Great credit (minimum 640 Fico score or above)
- Pets negotiable with additional deposit
Call to schedule an appointment for viewing 408-564-0664.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5851
Property Id 5851

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5829724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have any available units?
2150 Clarke Ave. has a unit available for $5,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2150 Clarke Ave. have?
Some of 2150 Clarke Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Clarke Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Clarke Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Clarke Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Clarke Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. offer parking?
No, 2150 Clarke Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Clarke Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have a pool?
No, 2150 Clarke Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2150 Clarke Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Clarke Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Clarke Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2150 Clarke Ave. has units with air conditioning.
